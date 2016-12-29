Travi$ Scott’s ‘Biebs In The Trap” Video Is Organized Chaos
Despite not receiving Grammy nods this year, Travis Scott released one of the better albums in 2016 with Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight — in our opinion.
However, we haven’t seen many videos from the Houston native—then Dec. 28 came, and the rapper/producer unrolled brand new visuals to the noteworthy track, “biebs in the trap,” featuring Canadian crooner, NAV. In the RJ Sanchez-directed video, the camera does a few 360s as petite models pose for the camera and fancy car tricks.
Producer Nav is hard at work with Metro Boomin on a new project set for release in 2017.
In related Travi$ Scott news — LaFlame had comforting Christmas this year. The rapper purchased his family a house — and the whole experience was shared on his IG page. Along with a new album this year, the Grand Hustler signee dabbed in fashion with a few pop up shops in New York, Houston, Los Angeles as well as debuted in Saint Laurent’s 2017 spring selection over the last 365 days as well.