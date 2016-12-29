Despite not receiving Grammy nods this year, Travis Scott released one of the better albums in 2016 with Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight — in our opinion.

However, we haven’t seen many videos from the Houston native—then Dec. 28 came, and the rapper/producer unrolled brand new visuals to the noteworthy track, “biebs in the trap,” featuring Canadian crooner, NAV. In the RJ Sanchez-directed video, the camera does a few 360s as petite models pose for the camera and fancy car tricks.

Producer Nav is hard at work with Metro Boomin on a new project set for release in 2017.

In related Travi$ Scott news — LaFlame had comforting Christmas this year. The rapper purchased his family a house — and the whole experience was shared on his IG page. Along with a new album this year, the Grand Hustler signee dabbed in fashion with a few pop up shops in New York, Houston, Los Angeles as well as debuted in Saint Laurent’s 2017 spring selection over the last 365 days as well.