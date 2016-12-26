Travis Scott Surprises His Family With A New Home

It’s been a great year for hip-hop artist Travis Scott.

The Missouri, Texas native took to social media to share the biggest gift he could —a new home for his family. With the happy moments unfolding on Snapchat Sunday (Dec. 25), the “Pick Up The Phone” artist caught his family’s precious reactions, from his mom shedding a few tears to his cousins running across the spacious place with delight. With an arcade room, stunning pool and antique chandeliers, Scott really went to work to make the perfect home for his family.

The rapper briefly explained the process via Twitter.

Bought my fam a crib for Christmas. Use to sleep on floors. Now we walk on marble. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 25, 2016

I had to hide this place from them for 2 months while I built the inside up — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 25, 2016

Hard work truly goes a long way.

Check out the surprise unfold below.

