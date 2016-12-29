Trey Songz made fans go ape sh*t when he took to the Internet to reveal his trademark cornrows, making everyone believe he’d be returning to his Trey Day roots, and while Mr. Steal Yo Girl could very well be working on a new music, right now he’s trashing venues.

READ Not A Throwback Pic: Trey Songz Returns With His Signature Braids

Fans at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena saw another side of Tremaine when the Virginia born singer-scribe proceeded to damage items on stage after promoters turned off his music for going over his designated time. Prior to, the “Neighbors Know My Name” singer warned that he would take drastic measures if he couldn’t give fans the best show he knew how.

#TreySongz trashes the stage at his #Detroit show after the venue cut his mic for going over his set time (vid @mznene) A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:52pm PST

Unfortunately, venue owners had a schedule to maintain and cut off Trey’s music, and as promised, he commenced with an outburst that is out of character for the normally calm, and charming crooner.

READ Happy Birthday Trey Songz: Here Are Ten Of His Sexiest Music Videos Ever

Another video of #TreySongz going off in #Detroit after the venue cut his mic off (see previous video) A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Dec 28, 2016 at 8:01pm PST

So in America, you can’t destroy property that doesn’t belong to you and if you do, you’ll most likely get arrested, which is what happened Wednesday night (Dec. 28) after his performance. According to the Associated Press, Trey, real name Tremaine Neverson threw microphones and speakers with one of the objects hitting a police sergeant in the head.

READ Chocolate Droppa (A.K.A. Kevin Hart) Debuts “Push It On Me” Visual Feat. Trey Songz

Songz faces malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing charges.