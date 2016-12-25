Troy Ave Reportedly Shot “Multiple Times” In Brooklyn

Troy Ave was reportedly shot while driving in Brooklyn Sunday (Dec. 25). According to various posts on social media, the 31-year-old rapper was grazed in the arm and head while driving his Maserati.

He’s reportedly hospitalized in stable condition.

According to the New York Post, the shooter walked up and opened fire without warning. Ave purportedly drove off the road before leaving his Maserati, and managed to take himself to Brookdale Hospital.

The shooting marks the second time that Ave — birth name Roland Collins — has been shot this year. He was previously shot in the leg in May during a violent outbreak at a concert at New York’s Irving Plaza that claimed the life of his friend and bodyguard.

U/D Brooklyn: Rapper Troy Ave is in stable condition after he was shot multiple times while driving his Maserati on E 91st St & Linden Blvd. — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) December 26, 2016

