Troy Ave Says He Still Has A Bullet In His Head After Brooklyn Shooting, Feels “Blessed” To Be Alive

CREDIT: Instagram

After getting shot multiple times on Sunday (Dec. 25), Troy Ave is feeling “blessed” to be alive. The Brooklyn native recently spoke about surviving the near fatal shooting in a brief interview with Revolt.

“To be honest man I got a bullet still in my head and another one lodged in my back,” revealed the 31-year-old rapper. “Words can’t describe how blessed I feel to be here.”

He also asked fans to continue to “ride” with him and cop his White Christmas 4 mixtape adding, “Keep me in prayers and play my music loud.”

Ave, born Roland Collins, was driving his red Maserati with his girlfriend on Christmas when a shooter wearing a black hoodie opened fire, striking him in the head and arm. He was able to take himself to nearby Bellevue Hospital, and released a day later.

The shooter has yet to be identified.

