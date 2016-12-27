After getting shot multiple times on Sunday (Dec. 25), Troy Ave is feeling “blessed” to be alive. The Brooklyn native recently spoke about surviving the near fatal shooting in a brief interview with Revolt.

“To be honest man I got a bullet still in my head and another one lodged in my back,” revealed the 31-year-old rapper. “Words can’t describe how blessed I feel to be here.”

He also asked fans to continue to “ride” with him and cop his White Christmas 4 mixtape adding, “Keep me in prayers and play my music loud.”

Ave, born Roland Collins, was driving his red Maserati with his girlfriend on Christmas when a shooter wearing a black hoodie opened fire, striking him in the head and arm. He was able to take himself to nearby Bellevue Hospital, and released a day later.

The shooter has yet to be identified.

shot in my head, shot in my back, GOD is Great Ya boi is back from the bottom of my heart thank y'all 4 all the prayers #WhiteChristmas4 💽(link in bio) A video posted by Troy Ave (@troyave) on Dec 26, 2016 at 5:17pm PST

