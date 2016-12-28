Carl Paladino, the New York co-chair for the Donald Trump campaign who called First Lady Michelle Obama a “gorilla” and said he hopes that President Obama dies from mad cow disease in 2017, has issued an apology towards the Obama family and the Obama administration.

In his apology, he stated that his comments were meant to be emailed to small group of friends, not the public. The original controversy came after Paladino held no answers back last week as a participant in a survey which circulated throughout the Buffalo, N.Y. community.

“I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla,” he wrote as an answer to the question, “what would you like to see go away in 2017?”

He also added he hopes that “Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to [Senior White House Advisor] Valerie Jarret…” His comments were published in the results of the survey, along with a picture of him and his occupations.

“I did not mean to send those answers to Artvoice,” Paladino wrote in his Tuesday (Dec. 28) apology. “Not that it makes any difference because what I wrote was inappropriate under any circumstance. I filled out the survey to send to a couple friends and forwarded it to them not realizing that I didn’t hit ‘forward’ I hit ‘reply.’ All men make mistakes.”

However, Paladino still made sure to throw more jabs in the President’s direction in his lengthy letter.

“Those survey questions provided me with the spark to vent and write deprecating humor about a bad President for whom the main stream media continues to seek an undeserved legacy,” he wrote. “I wanted to say something as sarcastic and hurtful as possible about the people who are totally responsible for the hurt and suffering of so many others. I was wired up, primed to be human and I made a mistake. I could not have made a worse choice in the words I used to express my feelings.”

Read the entire letter below.