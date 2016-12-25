Tupac Shakur’s music has reached a new level. One of Shri Lanka’s largest Christmas carol services apparently mixed up Pac’s “Hail Mary” lyrics with a traditional Catholic prayer.

According to reports, the lyrical mishap went down at Colombo’s Nelum Pokuna Theatre earlier in the month. More than 1,000 programs featured the late rap legend’s “Hail Mary” lyrics, during a charity event billed as a “festival of music for peace and harmony.”

Regardless of whether this was an actual mistake or a hoax of some sort, listening to Pac’s music can be a religious listening experience. On the flip side, “Hail Mary” opens with: “I ain’t a killa’ but don’t push me, revenge is like the sweetest joy next to getting pu**y.”

That’s probably not appropriate for a Christmas event.

