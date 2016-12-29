Tyler, The Creator’s Early Myspace Songs Will Make You Laugh & Cringe

The always searching eyes on Reddit’s HipHopHeads forum recently found Tyler, The Creators ancient Myspace page, which contains 6 seldom heard songs from the artist. These bare bones tracks appear to be from sometime around 2008.

After hearing the newly discovered records, you’ll realize the Odd Future founder was still “finding himself” during this stage of his life. The immature content, and rough instrumentals are clear signs that Young Tyler was still growing during the recording of these demo tracks.

Tyler’s Early Myspace Songs:

“Hi To Me”

“Bapes Freestyle”

“Lisa”

“Bring The Hi Hat In”

“Lilo Fucks Stitch”