Vee Tha Rula Turns It Up A Notch On New EP, ‘Level Up’

Arizona emcee, Vee Tha Rula, decided go one up on the competition with the release of his new EP, Level Up, before the start of 2017.

After releasing the project’s first single, “Intro,” last week, Tha Alumni Gang rapper unrolled the eight-track EP before the Christmas break. Vee is a rapper under the radar, but the Michigan-born can actually spit. His voice is packed with passion, his story of struggle is relatable and he has bars for the hip-hop heads.

On “Rula” he bodies the Kountdown-produced track with clever lines like, “I butterfly float but be talking sh*t like Tyson/driving from here to Compton with 20 pounds, but no license.”

Prior to 2011, Vee went by the name Menace, but changed it after his friend and rapper Compton Menace begin to blow up. It was Tha Rula’s 2011 DJ Drama-hosted mixtape, The Visionary, where he introduced the streets to his name change.

Level Up is the follow-up to Vee’s From The Jump project released at the top of 2016.

Stream Level Up below and cop it over at iTunes.