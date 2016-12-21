Westside Gunn is one of the grimiest emcees in the rap game. If you’re into ’90s era Mobb Deep, Capone-N-Noreaga, Gravediggaz and that old Wu-Tang Clan, then Westside Gunn should be on your playlist.

After announcing a forthcoming album, Riots on Fashion Ave, the follow-up to FlyGod (March) and Hitler Wears Hermes 4, the Buffalo native released the first single, “Brains Flew By.”

READ: Westside Gunn & Danny Brown Got Busy On “Bodies On Fairfax”

Over a sooty and dark instrumental, Westside delivers a ghetto horror anthem as he describes going at foes from close range. Please don’t try this at home. It’s only entertainment.

READ: Westside Gunn, Action Bronson & Alchemist Squad Up In “Dudley Boyz”

Fans can pre-order Riots on Fashion Ave over at iTunes. Hitler Wears Hermes 4 is available for streaming below on Spotify, and listen to “Brains Flew By” above.