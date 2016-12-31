Cold World: Fly Winter Outerwear To Get You Through The Season

While living in New York City during the winter, it becomes common knowledge that stepping outside can have varying effects. From unseasonably warm days to the days where the wind chill is lower than The Donald’s standards; VIBE got you covered with styles that will not only keeping you warm through mother nature’s mood swings while keeping you toasty to boot.

Click through the gallery to peep some must-have outerwear styles that will have you ready for whatever mother nature throws at you.

–

Photographer: Jason Gaskins

Fashion Director/ Styling: Daniel Williams

Fashion Assistant: Cierra Zaccheaus

Hair: Jelony Mann

Model: Cykeem White