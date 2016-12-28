Blast From The Past: Wiz Khalifa’s “Outsiders” Video

Wiz Khalifa’s journey from small time Pittsburgh rapper to international superstar has been a well documented one. Taylor Gang’s founder is no stranger to cameras following his every move — take his “Outsiders” video as perfect evidence.

READ: Stream ‘The Hamilton’ Mixtape Featuring Nas, Usher, Miguel, Wiz Khalifa & More

This week Wiz unearthed the 2015 visuals as a late holiday gift for fans. The “Outsiders” video features footage from the rapper’s experiences on the road from his early days until now.

Produced by Big Jerm and Christo.

READ: Wiz Khalifa Says Kanye West Needs To “Smoke Some Weed”