Yo Gotti’s new series of short documentaries follows the making of his Christmas release CM9. The very personal clips takes fans behind the recording process of his latest effort in conjunction with Roc Nation and Epic records.

“I just always knew that I was going to get some money, that I was going to be successful,” Gotti says in part 3 of Behind the Nine. “I wouldn’t say that I knew I was going to be a successful rapper or successful drug dealer. I knew I was going to be a success something. I am a situation. I am a walking situation. When I look back sometimes I wonder how I done this shit.”

During the five minute clip, the newly-signed Roc Nation member explains opens up about his close ties with Jeezy. It’s a little known fact that Gotti asks the Atlanta star for his honest opinions on his music before he releases something.

Gotti and the hip-hop world recently lost, Mel Carter, who was his longtime manager. Carter was also instrumental in shaping the career of Wu-Tang Clan and many other hip-hop stars. The cause of his death is still unknown.

Watch the Behind the Nine Pt. 3 above.