Yo Gotti continues his CM9 documentary series today (Dec. 30) with the fifth installment today. As expected, it’s another motivational look at his relentless hustle.

In this 2:44 clip, the CMG CEO opens up about not relying on L.A. Reid nor Jay Z to handle business for him.

“I’m business partners with L.A. Reid and JAY Z,” says Gotti. “I’m not waking up waiting on L.A. Reid to make everything happen for me or CMG. To me, that’s the independent mindset: not waiting for another person to spend the bags for you, make the call for you. We don’t wait on nobody.”

Behind the Nine is a series of documentaries–in conjunction with Epic/CMG and Roc Nation–for his latest effort, White Friday (CM9), which he completed in nine days.

