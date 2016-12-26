With a new management deal in place in conjuction with Roc Nation — and a brand new mixtape White Friday (CM9) — Yo Gotti still has goodies in the bag. That’s what hustlers do–keep product moving out of the spot.

Along with the release of CM9, the Memphis native released a series of documentaries dubbed Behind the Nine, where he takes fans through his life, inside his ideals as well as his recording process during the roll out of CM9.

In part one of the Behind the Nine, we saw Gotti’s recording process. In part two Gotti linked with producer Ben Billions and reached out to Kodak Black, which resulted in the ball-out track, “Weatherman.”

Gotti also talked about how he is out to change the lives of the impoverished of the world.

"We changing lives. You looking at a person that was robbing, stealing, or selling dope, doing whatever, who ain't doing that no more. And I'm employing people who was doing the same thing. Really taking niggas out the hood, taking niggas out the ghetto and giving them a shot at real life. So when I see an artist like Blac Youngsta buying the same kind of car I'm buying–a $500,000 Lamborghini in seven eight months cash. We ain't stunting when we say "cash," because the young nigga really bought it with cash."

Gotti also discussed what separates him from other CEO’s and not hindering the creativity of his artists.

