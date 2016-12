In part four of Yo Gotti’s Behind the Nine documentary, the Memphis rapper gives fans a direct look at how he recorded White Friday (CM9) in nine days.

"My process of recording is all feeling driven," says Gotti in the new clip. "I don't write no raps down on paper. I may have a concept every now and then before I get to the studio. But mainly I come up with everything in that moment. Because I feel like the song should be an expression of the vibe at that time."