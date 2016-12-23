Young Thug was reportedly arrested inside the Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Originally, the JEFFERY musician was cuffed for tinted windows, but afterwards, it was discovered that he had also skipped out on a court date. He was booked for the warrant and released when he posted a $500 bond.

A video of the MC being walked out of the mall was taken by a bystander, who appears to have originally posted it to Snapchat. The man in the video appears to be wearing the same clothing that Thug was wearing in a video posted by DJ Akademiks early Friday morning (Dec. 23). In the video, the musician is lip-syncing to Maxwell’s “This Woman’s Work,” and he appears to say in the video, “Ay, I got back to the mall before them! Bigger than the law.”

Thugger has gotten into a little trouble as of late. Recently, he was pushed by his mother to apologize for harassing female employees of Alaska Airlines by calling them “bum a** h*es,” “ants” and saying that he would give them $15,000 to quit their jobs.

