New year, new traditions—at least for Zoe Saldana and her sisters Mariel and Cisely.

The Afro-Latina trio took to their woman-focused YouTube channel Cinestar to share why they’re trading in resolutions for intentions in 2017.

“You see, intention feels more like an active verb,” Zoe explained. “Why not just be? Let’s say instead of trying to be brave, instead of trying to be nice, just be nice. Just intend to be nice. I feel that has a different kind of approach, and it will bring a different kind of result.”

Choosing a word as their personal guide for the year ahead, each of the sisters revealed why faith, assertiveness and openness are essential for them moving forward:

