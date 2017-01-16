Multiple arrests have been made in connection to the robbery of Kim Kardashian at a Paris celebrity mainstay, French authorities announced.

On Monday (Jan. 9), NBC News reports a total of 16 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. Kardashian, 36, was robbed at gunpoint by a group of men who infiltrated Hôtel de Pourtalès in October. The reality star was tied and placed in a bathtub as the men got away with wallets a cell phone, a ring worth $4.5 million and a jewelry box with other items worth $5.6 million. Some of the suspects aged 50 to 72 and are notorious career criminals. The Daily Mail adds three of the suspects are women who trailed Kardashian before her stay at the mansion. A DNA sample from the tape used to gag the reality star also gave away the identity of another suspect.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed the suspects will be held for 96 hours for questioning before being charged or let go. Kardashian was “badly shaken but physically unharmed,” and went on a social media hiatus that ended over the holidays. Over the weekend, the trailer for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was released showing Kim dealing with the robbery and the hospitalization of husband, Kanye West.

Kardashian will more than likely travel back to France to help assist in the open investigation.

