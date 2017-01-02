The White House seems to be scrambling to book performers for Donald Trump’s inauguration. According to 2 Chainz, Trump’s people invited him to take the stage and he promptly turned them down.

In an Instagram video Friday (Jan. 13), the Atlanta rapper explained that he always wanted to go to the White House during President Obama’s term, but never received an invite.

“I’m cool with that,” he said. “But then Trump calls management — I know they only doing this because they can’t get nobody else — and they want me to perform for the inauguration.”

He continued, “I had to say ‘Nah,’ no matter how much money it was. I probably won’t be going to the White House no time soon.”

So far, the performance lineup includes country star Toby Keith along with rock band 3 Door Down. Singer Jennifer Holiday accepted an invitation to perform but reportedly changed her mind after reading an article about her gay fans being disappointed in her decision.

“I sincerely apologize for my lapse of judgement, for being uneducated on the issues that affect every American at this crucial time in history and for causing such dismay and heartbreak to my fans,” Holiday said in a statement per TMZ.

Trump’s inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 20.

Peep the full 2 Chainz video below.

