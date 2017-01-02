Watch 2 Chainz, Quavo & Gucci Mane Transform Into “Good Drank” Bootleggers

There was a time in American when alcohol was illegal, and the Bootleggers ran the land with their backdoor hooch. Thankfully, the prohibition era has been over for the longest. Don’t tell that to 2 Chainz, Quavo and Gucci Mane, though.

Tity Boi finally rolled out his standout Hibachi For Lunch video, “Good Drank.” In the black & white visuals, the trappin’ crew goes back in time to the 1920s to serve up some purple punch for the thirsty city of Atlanta.

Fans can check out Hibachi For Lunch here.

