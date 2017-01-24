24Hrs had a very hectic 2016, which resulted in an abundance of quality tunes from the Atlanta native. He doesn’t plan on stopping that wave in 2017 either. Recently, he released the opulent visuals to his Mike Dean-mastered track, “You Know.” The rapper-turned-singer refuses to be boxed in–he can truly dabble in about every facet of the music industry.

The Decadent Apex-produced “You Know” visual features 24hrs with a plethora of admirers as his past experiences. Taking place in a luxurious home, he tries to get his message across with words everybody can understand. “Baby you should really roll weed with me Baby you should really throw it back for me Baby you should really turn around for me Baby you should really really take this dick,” croons Twenty in the video. He even throws in a Kurt Angle reference for the WWE fans out there.