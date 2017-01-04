It was only right that Daliyah Marie Arana scored an opportunity to walk the halls of the Library of Congress as “Librarian for the Day.” With more than 1,000 books checked off her reading list, the four-year-old bookworm has already accomplished what some adults have yet to conquer in a lifetime.

The Georgia native complemented Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden in her role as the first woman and African American to lead the library with a bright smile on Wednesday (Jan. 11), which has since caught viral attention.

CREDIT: Twitter / @LibnOfCongress

“She just kept saying how the Library of Congress is her most favorite, favorite, favorite library in the whole wide world,” Daliyah’s mother Haleema Arana told The Washington Post.

Since completing the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program, the rising champion of literary arts has vowed to read 500 more before starting classes next fall, when she hopes to assist her future teacher with helping others learn how to read.

Good job, Daliyah!

