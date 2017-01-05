For the past few days, social media has grabbed its proverbial box of popcorn to watch the train wreck unfold between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. On Wednesday (January 5) Soulja issued an apology to Brown after learning his mother was in the hospital and claimed the sobering reality motivated him to end his quarrel with the Royalty singer.

However 50 Cent, who has proven to possess the ancient scrolls to social media trolling, didn’t want to see their feud come to an end, and in true Curtis Jackson fashion decided to instigate the beef even more. Late Wednesday night, Fif took to Instagram to post a few clips explaining with a little financial backing from his frenemy Floyd Mayweather, there is money to be made if Breezy and Soulja actually fought one another.

We talking money now, BIG MONEY CHAMP said he will take the bet. Mayweather promotions is gonna promote the fight. This is the shut up, or put the money up challenge. #wherethebagat A video posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jan 4, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

Tell Soulja I said stop apologizing, get the Draco out build up the hype for the fight. #putthemoneyonthewood I’m covering the bet for every set. LMAO A video posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:17pm PST

Whether Fif is serious or not, it got a good laugh from the people. Breezy however responded to his posts and from his comments, it look like Brown is down for whatever.

#ChrisBrown is ready to go head to head with #SouljaBoy after #50Cent confirms that #FloydMayweather will back Soulja Boy! Who are y’all betting on, Roommates? We’re going to stay neutral 💅🏽 A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 4, 2017 at 5:14pm PST

It’s been four days since all this foolishness began and we’re thinking it’ll go all week, so..yeah.. stay tuned!