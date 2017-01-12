Following the 15th anniversary of Aaliyah’s passing, a few of her most notable singles have found a new home on one of music’s largest streaming platforms. According to Billboard, the songbird’s melodies have been compiled under the title Ultimate Aaliyah, which is available for streaming purposes on Apple Music.

The news arrived on Wednesday (Jan. 11), expanding Aaliyah’s once dismal online discography presence. Formerly, the only full body of work made by the “Extra Smooth” singer that was available on streaming services was her debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number (Jive/Blackground Records). Following the success of the aforementioned project, Aaliyah’s musical presence was cemented with the pivotal One in a Million album, and her last contribution before her untimely death in 2001, Aaliyah.

Other songs that are featured on the 25-track soundscape, which is being promoted by Craze Digital Complex reports, include “Rock The Boat,” “We Need A Resolution,” “Hot Like Fire,” and “Are You That Somebody?” Ultimate Aaliyah also includes collaborations with her famed partners in musical domination; Timbaland, Missy Elliott, and Static Major.

Ultimate Aaliyah is also available for purchase on iTunes.