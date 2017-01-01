Ab-Soul’s Do What Thou Wilt album is one of VIBE’s favorite albums of 2016. DWTW pushes one to question what we are taught in school, church and even at home. Did we forget to mention, the lyrics are top-notch, too.

One of the many noteworthy songs on Soulo’s effort is “D.R.U.G.S.,” an acronym for Don’t Ruin Us God Said. The over a dark and dreamy instrumental just got a remix as Soulo opens up to God to give thanks for his family. Sunnyside Houston, Texas native, fR€$H, a.k.a Short Dawg, also shows up for the revamp.

“When I hit my knees I ask for packs to touch and foreign cars/And pray my music never be used against me in the court of law,” fR€$H raps.

