TDE’s Ab-Soul came through on this winter day with a brand new music video for his track, “Womanogamy,” a song from the rapper’s album, Do What Thou Wilt.

In the Yellow Nguyen-directed video, a group of broke local guys try to convince strip club security guards that they know Ab-Soul in an attempt to gain entrance. The whole time, he Black Lip Pastor is inside enjoying the sights of the darkly-lit club. We later see one of the guys dressed up like the TDE rapper making a fool of himself.

Soulo’s DWTW was one of the most lyrically sound album’s of 2016. Just last week, the Carson, Calif. native released the remix to noteworthy track, “D.R.U.G.S.” featuring fR€$H. “D.R.U.G.S,” and “Womanogamy” follow singles “Huey Knew THEN,” featuring Da$h, “Threatening Nature,” “RAW (Backward),” and the Bas-assisted “Braille.”

In other TDE news, the label’s CEO, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, revealed that TDE released six albums in 2016. ScHoolboy Q, AB-Soul, Kendrick Lamar, Isaiah Rashad, Lance Skiiiwalker have released efforts last year. But Top Dawg has yet to reveal who’s the “John Doe” that dropped the sixth project on TDE in 2016.

While wait or try to figure out who John Doe is, click play above.