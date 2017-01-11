Are you a skateboarder looking for some classic gear? Look no further than adidas’ latest rollout.

Released Wednesday (Jan. 11), the “Nautical” collection provides any skateboarder with threads comfy enough to kickflip and chill with. The collection will have you feeling nostalgic, bringing back memories of the sports’ humble revamp in the 70’s.

The collection features windbreakers, polos, hoodies, crewnecks, basic t-shirts and much more. Prices start at $28 and up. You can now purchase from the collection on Adidas skateboarding.

Check out pieces from the collection below.

Adidas Skateboarder Climate Apparel CREDIT: What Drops Now

