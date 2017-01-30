The rest of the world is taking heed to President Donald Trump’s executive order against Muslim countries and Syrian refugees. As leaders from Canada and beyond offer support to those barred from entering the United States, the African Union has also shared their thoughts on the “Muslim ban.”

READ This Child Protester’s Reaction To Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban Is All Of Us

The Independent reports the 28th summit of the AU kicked off Monday (Jan. 30) with an array of topics, most importantly Trump’s ban. The order has effected three countries in the AU—Libya, Somalia and Sudan— from traveling to the U.S. Outgoing leader Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma didn’t hold her tongue on Trump’s actions as she reminded POTUS of America’s roots. “The very country to which many of our people were taken as slaves during the transatlantic slave trade has now decided to ban refugees from some of our countries,” she said. “What do we do about this? Indeed, this is one of the greatest challenges to our unity and solidarity.”

Trump’s order also halts residents of Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran from obtaining visas. UN chief Antonio Guterres welcomed refugees to Africa with a hint of shade to the U.S. “African borders remain open for those in need of protection when so many borders are being closed, even in the most developed countries in the world,” he said.

On top of some feeling pretty embarrassed to be an American, thousands have protested the extreme vetting process by staging sit-ins at airports around the country and donating to the ACLU.

READ Donald Trump Backtracks On Immigration Order: “This Is Not A Muslim Ban”