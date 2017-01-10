Alicia Keys & Kaytranada’s Musical Marriage Produced “Sweet F-ing Love”

Alicia Keys always has her ear to burgeoning talent from all ends of the earth. It also doesn’t hurt that her husband, Swizz Beatz, is still respected as a renowned hip-hop producer by all musical circles. Between the two of them, you never really know who will end up on a song with the power couple.

Her latest collaboration comes from the hands of critically acclaimed beatsmith Kaytranada — who won over new fans with 99.9% in 2016. She brought the songstress along for a minimalist groove where she debuts a one liner that becomes cemented in your brain by the song’s end.

Last year, Keys released a solo album of her own that she considers one of her most honest projects to date.

“A place where I’m willing to truthfully look at myself in the mirror and to also see the reality of who we have become in this world,” Alicia described about her album, Here. “The good, the ugly, the shadows and the light. I’ve come to realize that in order for us to grow and to understand and accept each other we have to recognize the complexity of ourselves. We have to be able to talk about it and meet each other where we are, HERE.”