Ice Cube’s traveling basketball league is adding a major player to the roster. Allen Iverson will join the BIG3 basketball league as a head coach and player, reports Yahoo! Sports’ The Vertical .

The former Philadelphia 76ers guard is expected to speak on his new gig during a press conference in New York Wednesday (Jan. 11). Iverson will be one of eight players pulling double duty as coaches for the league, which was created for ex-NBA stars.

Chauncey Billups, Rashard Lewis, Jermaine O’Neal, and Kenyon Martin, are among the earlier announced as early additions to the BIG3. The summer league officially launches in June.

Iverson retired from the NBA in 2010 after 14 seasons in the league. The 41-year-old old onetime professional athlete was voted NBA MVP in 2001, played in close to a dozen All-Star games, and was recently inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame.

