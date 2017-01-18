Amid Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations on Monday (Jan. 16), the civil rights champion’s niece Alveda King decided to share that she contributed to Donald Trump’s ascension to the White House.

As the nation remembered her uncle’s dream of freedom and justice for all, the activist and avid pro-life advocate confirmed she casted her vote for the president-elect in a statement to the American Thinker, the Washington Examiner reports.

“I pray that all polar opposites learn to Agape Love, live and work together as brothers and sisters—or perish as fools. While I voted for Mr. Trump, my confidence remains in God, for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Prayers for President-elect Trump, Congressman Lewis, and everyone including leaders,” King told the conservative blog.

As for what MLK would say about Trump’s impending presidency, the King Rules author believes the late reverend would be more optimistic than people would think. “My uncle would be very happy with these times because it’s forcing America to talk again,” she told Fox Business Network. “We can’t be great again until we talk again.”

Watch her full interview here: