America Ferrera Takes On Leading Role In Women’s March On Washington

America Ferrera is taking on a major role for the Women’s March on Washington.

According to Buzzfeed, march leader Bob Bland confirmed that the actress will chair the Artists’ Committee. While the scope of her role is unknown at this time, the Ugly Betty alumna will prepare for the rally alongside organizers Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour, Carmen Perez and Bland.

No stranger to activism, the Voto Latino celebrity co-chair emerged as a firm champion of her community during the 2016 presidential race.

A) Hope to see you there!! B) Hope you will support this demonstration of People Power 👊🏽 by donating!! https://www.crowdrise.com/womens-march-on-washington/fundraiser/womens-marchon-washington #womensmarch @womensmarch A photo posted by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:21am PST

Scheduled to take place one day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, the Women’s March on Washington plans to address racial bias, immigrant rights, LGBTQ issues and access to gynecological services among other areas of concern. Pulling in over 100,000 registrations, the pro-women demonstration could be the biggest inauguration demonstration, according to the Washington Post.

