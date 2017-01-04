Bo Bice, who placed second to Carrie Underwood on season four of American Idol, is threatening legal action against the fast food chain Popeyes for what he believes is racial discrimination against him as a white man.

According to Bice, who is the frontman for the rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears, he was ordering at a Popeyes location in the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Dec. 30, where he said that one of the employees referred to him as “that white boy” while he was waiting for his order.

“The three ladies behind the counter asked whose food it was,” Bice tearfully told Fox 5 in D.C. “Just when I turned around, one of them said ‘that white boy.’ It’s time for us to wake up and start having some dialogue. It’s not 1960, it’s 2017 and we are all adults here.”

I felt so welcome ATL Airport @PopeyesChicken Terminal B. Your employees think it’s OK to mock customers?”Bow, Bow, BOO, BOO,….BO, BO!!THX pic.twitter.com/o0OmL8Qqcp — Bo Bice (@OfficialBoBice) December 30, 2016

Bice said that he really wanted an apology from the chain, which he received after also expressing his feelings about the matter on Facebook.

“Mack II Inc. is very sorry that the incident occurred and for any pain or embarrassment that Mr. Bice experienced,” Popeyes said in a statement. “The company does not condone the behavior of one of our associates and we took corrective action as soon as we were made aware of the incident.”

Maybe they should grow up and use better language,” Bice said while being interviewed on Fox Radio. “Maybe we should have a culture where we don’t have such perverted, divisive language.”