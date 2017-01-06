Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge Have No Time For A “Sidepiece” Because Wifey
Last year, Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge–collectively known as NxWorries– linked for much anticipated studio album, Yes Lawd!
READ: New NxWorries On The Way: Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge “Lyk Dis”
This week, the duo dipped into their bag for the new “Sidepiece” video. The video was actually filmed in 2015 during a live performance at Stones Throw’s warehouse — according to Stones Throw official Youtube channel.
READ: Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge Bring The NxWorries Wave back With “Get Bigger” Single
On “Sidepiece,” Anderson .Paak raps/sings about giving up his outside women for that one special lady. “Off the top you know your love is the love that I can bargain for/It’s been a while I do admit, I’ve been back and forth/It’s hard for me to keep a promise ring when I am out on tour/But if you give me time/I can clear the line,” Anderson says on the song.
Stream Yes, Lawd! below on Spotify and click play above.