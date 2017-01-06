Last year, Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge–collectively known as NxWorries– linked for much anticipated studio album, Yes Lawd!

This week, the duo dipped into their bag for the new “Sidepiece” video. The video was actually filmed in 2015 during a live performance at Stones Throw’s warehouse — according to Stones Throw official Youtube channel.

On “Sidepiece,” Anderson .Paak raps/sings about giving up his outside women for that one special lady. “Off the top you know your love is the love that I can bargain for/It’s been a while I do admit, I’ve been back and forth/It’s hard for me to keep a promise ring when I am out on tour/But if you give me time/I can clear the line,” Anderson says on the song.

Stream Yes, Lawd! below on Spotify and click play above.

