Obama may be on his way out, but 2017 is still looking bright as far as music goes. Earlier Tuesday (Jan. 10), Anderson .Paak took to Twitter to announce he and his band The Free Nationals were planning to drop their debut LP.

The digital announcement came attached with an image of The Free Nationals logo, an illustrated tiger. Unfortunately, the multi-talented artist didn’t spill any more details regarding the album’s title or tracklist, but fans can probably plan to hear something before the year’s end.

The happy news is just one of many things for .Paak to stack on his resume. The announcement comes shortly after it was confirmed that .Paak and Flying Lotus have a collaboration on the way. Additionally, he is still reaping the benefits of his last album Malibu, which has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Contemporary Album. He is also up for Best New Artist award, alongside Chance the Rapper. The previous year was definitely .Paak’s and it looks like it’s rolling over into 2017 too. Be on the look out for more news regarding the new LP in the upcoming months.