Angie Martinez is writing the next chapter of her legendary career.

The Voice of New York has signed her first-ever development deal with Endemol Shine North America, where she is gearing up to pursue scripted and unscripted TV projects for traditional and digital platforms.

“Working with Endemol Shine is an exciting first step for me in defining the next phase of my career,” she announced on Thursday (Jan. 19). “I’m looking forward to using my voice and platform to develop content that authentically speaks to the culture.”

According to Power 105.1, home of the Angie Martinez Show, the veteran also revealed that she’s slated to work on a documentary series for TIDAL and has already entered the final stages of optioning film rights for her New York Times bestselling memoir, My Voice.

Salute to the icon!

