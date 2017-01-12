Premiere: Watch Assassin aka Agent Sasco’s New Video, “Crazy” Feat. Elesia Iimura

Assassin aka Agent Sasco brought some winter heart in his new music video for “Crazy.” The upbeat track serves as the third single from his pivotal 2016 album Theory of Reggaetivity.

The “Crazy” video was filmed in London with directer Chas Appeti’s creative thoughts adding to the small screen visuals. We see a mysterious female bombshell work her way into the life of Agent Sasco who nearly pushes him to the edge of insanity. While remaining torn between a new love interest–played by singer Elesia Iimura– and his devilish vixen, Assassin is left in turmoil.

