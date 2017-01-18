Sitting on top of the R&B throne is a lofty goal to have, but there’s many young men and women eyeing the spot. One of the rising stars in hot pursuit is New Orleans singer, August Alsina. He’s currently working on his forthcoming album, Drugs — and debuted the music video for new single, “Wait.”

READ: DJ Khaled Brings Out The Whole Crew In “Do You Mind?” Video

The visuals take place–in what looks like–a Victorian styled room. Sporting a natural hair-do, Alsina finds himself in the company of a few curvy women, who are covered in translucent sheets while dancing around Alsina’s throne.

READ: August Alsina Sends Condolences To Toya Wright: “I Know Your Pain”

Drugs serves as Alsina’s third album following 2015’s This Thing Called Life and 2014’s Testimony.

#DRUGS A video posted by Yungin' (@augustalsina) on Jan 6, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

Click play above.