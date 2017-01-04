The amount of people personally victimized by Azealia Banks continues to grow. Thanks to another off-color tirade against Brazilian people, the musician’s Facebook page has either been suspended or deleted.

READ: Azealia Banks Says She’s Been Sacrificing Chickens For Three Years

According to reports, Banks implied that the people of Brazil were poor and had to eat farofa, which translates to crumbs.

“Does Portuguese use the upside down question mark like Spanish,” Banks wrote. ¿I can haz Farofa? or I can haz farofa? Which one?” Things started to get heated when Brazilian fans started fighting back, but Banks, of course, was only getting started.

“I didn’t know they had internet in the favela,” she continued. “When are all of these third world freaks going to stop spamming my page with broken English over things they know nothing about. I’m the queen of the Internet. This stuff is all so effortless. Sheesh. How I manage to make international news from the comfort of my toilet seat is honestly beyond me. I’m not even doing anything … at all.”

READ: Azealia Banks Writes Vicious And Crass Open Letter To Nicki Minaj, The Barbs Promptly Attack

Facebook was the main source of communication for Banks since her Twitter page was deleted in summer of 2016. Recently on her page, she documented how she has sacrificed chickens in her basement for the past three years.