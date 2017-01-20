After a little break and family time, the Obamas will be rejoining society as private citizens. Barack and Michelle announced their next endeavor, the Obama Foundation, which will help uplift Chicago, a “living working center for citizenship” on the south side of the city. The former president and first lady are requesting the help of Americans to turn this dream into a reality. Have your voice heard via the suggestion box on Obama.org where you will be able to share ideas, inspirations and donate to the cause.

In the meantime, I want to hear what you’re thinking about the road ahead. So share your ideas with me here: https://t.co/GYkEOK8EuT — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2017

“Send us your ideas, your hopes, your beliefs about what we can achieve together,” said Mrs. Obama. “Tell us about the young leaders and companies and organizations that inspire you. This will be your presidential center just as much as it is ours.”

The two-minute video was released this morning shortly before Donald Trump was sworn in as the next president of the United States. The venture will help Americans across the country, more than a library or museum, even though it will be based in the heart of Chi-town.

“True democracy is a project that is much bigger than any one of us,” Obama repeated. “We will see all of you again soon.”

