In 18 days, a political passing of the baton will commence when President-elect Donald Trump takes office, and while the country is still divided over Trump’s election, Barack Obama has now entered the portion of his presidency where he can be reflective.

On New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), POTUS took to his Twitter account to highlight all of his achievements during his eight years in office. Graciously, he also credited the country’s successes to the American people. In one of his last tweets as president, Barack Obama summarized all of the good that’s taken place since he became Commander-In-Chief.

As we look ahead to the future, I wanted to take a moment to look back on the remarkable progress that you made possible these past 8 years. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

Facing the worst financial crisis in 80 years, you delivered the longest streak of job growth in our history. pic.twitter.com/Vk3PfRgZqF — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

After decades of rising health care costs, today nearly every American now has access to the financial security of affordable health care. pic.twitter.com/5e4nEcCxIM — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

We traded foreign oil for clean energy, we doubled fuel efficiency standards, & we acted on a global scale to save the one planet we’ve got. pic.twitter.com/7alrOtHNIr — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

From realizing marriage equality to removing barriers to opportunity, we’ve made history in our work to reaffirm that all are created equal. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

President No. 44 ended his rant by thanking the American people for allowing him to lead and reminding us all that while he’s leaving office, he’ll be right by our side as a fellow citizen.

It’s been the privilege of my life to serve as your President. I look forward to standing with you as a citizen. Happy New Year everybody. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

Thank you, Mr. President for all your years of service.