POTUS Highlights All The Achievements Of His Presidency On Twitter

CREDIT: Getty Images

In 18 days, a political passing of the baton will commence when President-elect Donald Trump takes office, and while the country is still divided over Trump’s election, Barack Obama has now entered the portion of his presidency where he can be reflective.

On New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), POTUS took to his Twitter account to highlight all of his achievements during his eight years in office. Graciously, he also credited the country’s successes to the American people. In one of his last tweets as president, Barack Obama summarized all of the good that’s taken place since he became Commander-In-Chief.

President No. 44 ended his rant by thanking the American people for allowing him to lead and reminding us all that while he’s leaving office, he’ll be right by our side as a fellow citizen.

Thank you, Mr. President for all your years of service.

