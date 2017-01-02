This Big Pun And Cuban Link Collabo Is Coming To Vinyl

A Beatnuts classic, featuring the late Big Pun and fellow Bronx rapper Cuban Link, is getting a vintage treatment. As the underground beatmaking pioneers get ready to bring their brand of braggadocio to a venue near you, Boston-based record label Get On Down is releasing the 1997 hip-hop favorite, “Off the Books”, on 7″ vinyl. And according to Okay Player, the label is simultaneously releasing Bay Area rapper Too Short‘s club hit “Blow The Whistle”. Both records will officially drop this coming Jan. 6. Head to Get On Down‘s website to cop ‘em both.

