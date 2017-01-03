The announcement of Coachella’s stacked lineup has marked a great start to the New Year. After countless rumors that “Freedom” collaborators Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar might headline the weekend of fun, it was finally confirmed Tuesday (Jan. 3), on the festival’s website.

Radiohead is no stranger when it comes to Coachella and will be headlining the event as well. Running over the course of two separate weekends (April 14-16 and April 21-23), in Indio, Calif., the list of artists for this year’s event includes Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, Tory Lanez, Future, ScHoolboy Q and many more. This will also mark Queen Bey and Lamar’s first appearance as headliners.

You can purchase Coachella passes via the festival’s website on Wednesday (Jan. 4). Prices range from $399 for general admission and $899 for VIP tickets. But with the promising lineup, it’s surely worth the extra coins. Take a look at the full schedule below for the promising show.

COACHELLA 2017 LINEUP IS 🔥🔥🔥 — Carter Reynolds (@carterreynolds) January 3, 2017

Beyoncé is the 1st woman to headline Coachella in 10 years. Imagine being 20 years into your career and still being “the first” LEGEND — Ray (@_BluRay__) January 3, 2017