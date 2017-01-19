Beyonce has positively used her platform to create change in society. On Wednesday (Jan. 18), Queen B took to Facebook, releasing a statement regarding her support of Saturday’s (Jan. 21) Women’s March on Washington. “As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch,” the Hillary Clinton supporter wrote.

Support the Women’s March on Washington today. We’ll see you 1.21 in D.C. https://t.co/eNUNMAL4ji pic.twitter.com/7HvxJnbXcH — Women’s March (@womensmarch) January 2, 2017

The march has attracted some of the most powerful women in entertainment, which takes place in Washington, D.C. the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration. Cher, Zendaya, Katy Perry, Amy Schumer and Scarlett Johansson are among the names said to be participating in the protest. Janelle Monae and Maxwell were announced as performers for the Saturday afternoon event (Jan. 21) as well.

Over 100,000 people are expected to attend the march, which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 21) with a rally, followed by the march at 1:15 p.m. The event’s number one goal is to empower women, while bringing together all members of society no matter your gender, race or culture.