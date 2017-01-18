Eminem To Be Featured Guest On Big Sean’s Upcoming Album

Big Sean is doing everything he can to gear fans up for the release of his fourth studio album, I Decided. He’s already released the tracks “Bounce Back” and “Moves,” and he’s dropped a boatload of merchandise on his website. Now, he’s revealing that fellow Detroit MC Eminem will be featured as a guest on one of the album’s tracks.

In a conversation with Zane Lowe, Sean said that the track with Em will be on a track titled “No Favors.” He noted that the energy Slim Shady possesses brought something special to the song.

“He was the only person I heard that could be on that song to keep it honest,” Sean explained of Em’s contribution. “It kinda reminded me of why I am such an Eminem fan, and why I fell in love with Eminem’s work. The way he’s unique, he’s special … When he did this verse it brought that feeling right back to me. Like, this is like a brand new energy.”

There will be a few special guests on the LP, which drops Feb. 3. Be on the lookout for contributions from Em, Metro Boomin, The-Dream and Jhene Aiko. Sean Don also noted that Kanye West can be heard singing on “Bounce Back,” although he isn’t properly credited.

“That’s my brother right there,” he explained of his mentor. “That’s the one who saw the potential in me and stuck with me. He took me under his wing.”

Check out Big Sean’s full interview with Zane Lowe and Beats 1 below.