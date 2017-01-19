Big Sean Lets His Thoughts Fly On “Halfway Off The Balcony”

After Big Sean linked up with Zane Lowe for an exclusive interview on Apple Music’s Beats 1, he delivered a brand new record from his forthcoming I Decided album. The track, “Hear “Halfway Off The Balcony,” finds Sean sharing his innermost thoughts on life, love and the current state of America.

READ: Eminem To Be Featured Guest On Big Sean’s Upcoming Album

Throughout, the 46-minute conversation the G.O.O.D. Music loyalist explained how this LP is his most honest and thought provoking to date. Big Sean’s upcoming fourth solo album features cameos from Eminem, The-Dream, Jhene Aiko, DJ Mustard, Metro Boomin, DJ Dahi, and Amir Johnson.

“Off The Balcony” is also available for stream on Spotify now and iTunes down below.

READ: Puma Announces Big Sean Is Newest Celebrity Endorser