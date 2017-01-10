In support of his forthcoming album, I Decided, Big Sean announced his plans to launch a tour in North America. The 21-stop tour will reportedly kick off at the top of March 2017 and conclude in April 2017.

It's been a long time since my last headlining run, so I'm excited to announce the 1st leg of the #IDecidedTour w/ @madeintyo. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/JsAeuQflUv — Sean Don (@BigSean) January 9, 2017

Big Sean made the announcement on Twitter with an official tour date poster and a brief, promo clip. The rapper also revealed that MadeinTYO would join him on the road. “It’s been a long time since my last headlining run, so I’m excited to announce the 1st leg of the #IDecidedTour w/ @madeintyo. See you soon,” he tweeted. The tour, which will begin on March 17 in Houston, Texas, will make stops in major cities including Chicago, Philly, Atlanta, New York, and his hometown Detroit, ending in Miami Beach on April 20.

The rapper initially shared that I Decided was going to drop on Feb. 3. The album reportedly includes previously released singles “Bounce Back” and “Moves,” which he most recently dropped a music video for at the top of the New Year. Check out all of the tour dates and cities for the I Decided Tour below.

I Decided Tour Dates

03-17 Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

03-18 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

03-21 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

03-23 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

03-24 Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Palladium

03-28 Denver, CO – The Fillmore

03-30 Saint Paul, MN – Myth

03-31 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

04-01 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

04-02 Toronto, Ontario – Rebel

04-04 Boston, MA – House of Blues

04-07 Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale

04-08 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

04-11 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

04-12 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

04-14 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

04-15 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

04-16 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

04-18 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle Atlanta

04-19 Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

04-20 Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater