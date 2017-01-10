Big Sean Announces 21-Stop Tour In Support Of Forthcoming Album
In support of his forthcoming album, I Decided, Big Sean announced his plans to launch a tour in North America. The 21-stop tour will reportedly kick off at the top of March 2017 and conclude in April 2017.
Big Sean made the announcement on Twitter with an official tour date poster and a brief, promo clip. The rapper also revealed that MadeinTYO would join him on the road. “It’s been a long time since my last headlining run, so I’m excited to announce the 1st leg of the #IDecidedTour w/ @madeintyo. See you soon,” he tweeted. The tour, which will begin on March 17 in Houston, Texas, will make stops in major cities including Chicago, Philly, Atlanta, New York, and his hometown Detroit, ending in Miami Beach on April 20.
The rapper initially shared that I Decided was going to drop on Feb. 3. The album reportedly includes previously released singles “Bounce Back” and “Moves,” which he most recently dropped a music video for at the top of the New Year. Check out all of the tour dates and cities for the I Decided Tour below.
I Decided Tour Dates
03-17 Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
03-18 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
03-21 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
03-23 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
03-24 Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Palladium
03-28 Denver, CO – The Fillmore
03-30 Saint Paul, MN – Myth
03-31 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
04-01 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
04-02 Toronto, Ontario – Rebel
04-04 Boston, MA – House of Blues
04-07 Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale
04-08 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
04-11 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
04-12 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
04-14 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
04-15 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
04-16 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
04-18 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle Atlanta
04-19 Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
04-20 Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater