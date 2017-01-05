Video Magic: Big Sean “Moves” At The Speed Of Light

Big Sean’s bounce back continues with a new music video from his forthcoming I Decided album. The LP is slated to impact on February 3 and features his new singles, “Bounce Back,” “Living Single,” and of course “Moves.”

The latter just received the music video treatment with a gang of special effects included. Directed by Mike Carson, the visuals are packed with eye catching scenes, along with some viscous bars from Sean Don.

