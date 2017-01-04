Get ready. The music video for Big Sean’s latest single “Moves” is dropping on Jan. 4 and in anticipation for its premiere, Sean hopped on Twitter to shared a 20-second clip.

READ: Big Sean Announces ‘I Decided’ Album With New Single, “Moves”

There’s not much you can see in 20-seconds, but the brief clip probably made fans thirsting for more. In the trailer, the Detroit rapper appeared to be standing in the center of a blank space. As the camera zooms in, the screen shifts to a purple background as Sean shows off his “moves.”

READ: Yo Gotti Grabs Kanye West, Quavo, 2 Chainz and Big Sean For “Castro”

Big Sean originally released the new single at the end of December. In addition to the brand new track, the rapper also announced the release date for his new album, I Decided, which will debut February 3. In a recent interview with Billboard, the rapper suggested the album would address some sort of rebirth. “I [told my friend], ‘Sometimes I feel like I was an old man and didn’t succeed in life and asked for a second chance, and this is my second chance,’ ” Big Sean told the publication. “He was like, ‘Make that the album.’ People who can be inspired by it, that’s who I’m doing it for. Everybody else can f–k off or whatever.” The new album and video, is stepping on the heels of Big Sean most recently dropped single, “Castro” with Yo Gotti, Kanye West, Quavo, and 2 Chainz.

The “Moves” music video will premiere at 3p.m. EST on uknowbigsean.com. Check out the clip below.